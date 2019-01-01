Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTC:LHUAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK:LHUAF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK:LHUAF)?
There are no earnings for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs
What were Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs’s (OTCPK:LHUAF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.