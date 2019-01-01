Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$50M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$50M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lifevantage using advanced sorting and filters.
Lifevantage Questions & Answers
When is Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) reporting earnings?
Lifevantage (LFVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lifevantage’s (NASDAQ:LFVN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.