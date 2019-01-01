Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lifevantage
Lifevantage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lifevantage (NASDAQ: LFVN) was reported by Imperial Capital on February 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.10 expecting LFVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.85% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lifevantage (NASDAQ: LFVN) was provided by Imperial Capital, and Lifevantage initiated their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lifevantage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lifevantage was filed on February 12, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 12, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lifevantage (LFVN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.10. The current price Lifevantage (LFVN) is trading at is $4.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
