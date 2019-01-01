Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Leafly Holdings
Leafly Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLY) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting LFLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLY) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Leafly Holdings initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leafly Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leafly Holdings was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leafly Holdings (LFLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Leafly Holdings (LFLY) is trading at is $9.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
