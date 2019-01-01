Lai Fung Hldgs (OTC:LFHLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lai Fung Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Lai Fung Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Lai Fung Hldgs (OTCGM:LFHLF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Lai Fung Hldgs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lai Fung Hldgs (OTCGM:LFHLF)?
There are no earnings for Lai Fung Hldgs
What were Lai Fung Hldgs’s (OTCGM:LFHLF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Lai Fung Hldgs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.