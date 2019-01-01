QQQ
Lexston Life Sciences Corp formerly known as Lexston Capital Corp is a biotechnology company providing cannabis testing and research services for the detection and screening of pathogens, analytical testing services for mid-stream cannabinoid potency and stability testing.

Lexston Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB: LEXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lexston Life Sciences's (LEXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lexston Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF)?

A

The stock price for Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB: LEXTF) is $0.04079 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q

When is Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB:LEXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Lexston Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTF) operate in?

A

Lexston Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.