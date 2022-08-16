Lexston Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 11, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the results of its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM"). The shareholders approved all matters described in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated July 11, 2022.
The number of directors was fixed at four. Jagdip Bal, Harinder Bains, Jatinder Manhas and Graeme Staley were elected as directors of the Company. The shareholders approved Company's 10% rolling stock option plan. Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
