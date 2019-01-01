ñol

Lennar
(NYSE:LEN)
80.3306
-0.8394[-1.03%]
Last update: 1:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low79.26 - 80.72
52 Week High/Low70.56 - 117.54
Open / Close80.31 / -
Float / Outstanding225.2M / 295.5M
Vol / Avg.795.5K / 2.8M
Mkt Cap23.7B
P/E6.36
50d Avg. Price78.74
Div / Yield1.5/1.85%
Payout Ratio8.82
EPS1.7
Total Float225.2M

Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Dividends

Lennar issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lennar generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.97%

Annual Dividend

$1.5

Last Dividend

Apr 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lennar Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lennar (LEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lennar. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on May 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lennar (LEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lennar (LEN). The last dividend payout was on May 10, 2022 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next Lennar (LEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lennar (LEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on May 10, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)?
A

Lennar has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lennar (LEN) was $0.38 and was paid out next on May 10, 2022.

