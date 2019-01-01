QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.7 - 38
Mkt Cap
125.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.45
EPS
0.79
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 8:20AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Leatt Corp designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in all forms of motorsports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as racing car drivers. It operates through the Leatt-Brace brand which offers a patented injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent potentially devastating injuries to the cervical spine and neck. Leatt also acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other international brands. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leatt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leatt (LEAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leatt (OTCQB: LEAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leatt's (LEAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leatt.

Q

What is the target price for Leatt (LEAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leatt

Q

Current Stock Price for Leatt (LEAT)?

A

The stock price for Leatt (OTCQB: LEAT) is $23.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leatt (LEAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leatt.

Q

When is Leatt (OTCQB:LEAT) reporting earnings?

A

Leatt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Leatt (LEAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leatt.

Q

What sector and industry does Leatt (LEAT) operate in?

A

Leatt is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.