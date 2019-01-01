Leatt Corp designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in all forms of motorsports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as racing car drivers. It operates through the Leatt-Brace brand which offers a patented injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent potentially devastating injuries to the cervical spine and neck. Leatt also acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other international brands. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the US.