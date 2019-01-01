Leatt (OTC:LEAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$24.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$24.2M
Earnings History
Leatt Questions & Answers
When is Leatt (OTCQB:LEAT) reporting earnings?
Leatt (LEAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Leatt (OTCQB:LEAT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Leatt’s (OTCQB:LEAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
