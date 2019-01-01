Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp is a biotechnology development company. It focuses on specializing in the refining of organic materials and the production of natural consumer-related products. It is exploring opportunities in the organic growth and farming sector in China and provides local customers the real organic food products with affordable prices and guarantees that all of them will be produced in an environmentally responsible way and not be grown with pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, or other dangerous chemicals. All the operation is primarily functioned through the region of China.