Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp is a biotechnology development company. It focuses on specializing in the refining of organic materials and the production of natural consumer-related products. It is exploring opportunities in the organic growth and farming sector in China and provides local customers the real organic food products with affordable prices and guarantees that all of them will be produced in an environmentally responsible way and not be grown with pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, or other dangerous chemicals. All the operation is primarily functioned through the region of China.

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTCPK: LBTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lotus Bio-Tech Dev's (LBTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD)?

A

The stock price for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTCPK: LBTD) is $0.0112 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:46:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev.

Q

When is Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTCPK:LBTD) reporting earnings?

A

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (LBTD) operate in?

A

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.