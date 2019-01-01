ñol

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev
(OTCPK:LBTD)
0.011
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding632.8M / 782.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 65.4K
Mkt Cap8.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTC:LBTD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lotus Bio-Tech Dev using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lotus Bio-Tech Dev Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTCPK:LBTD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev (OTCPK:LBTD)?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev

Q
What were Lotus Bio-Tech Dev’s (OTCPK:LBTD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Bio-Tech Dev

