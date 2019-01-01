QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. The company's projects include the Tombstone Super Project and the Hay Mountain project. It primarily explores for uranium, copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and palladium.

Liberty Star Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Star Uranium (OTCQB: LBSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty Star Uranium's (LBSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty Star Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Star Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Star Uranium (OTCQB: LBSR) is $0.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Star Uranium.

Q

When is Liberty Star Uranium (OTCQB:LBSR) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Star Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Star Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Star Uranium (LBSR) operate in?

A

Liberty Star Uranium is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.