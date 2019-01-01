|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Landos Biopharma’s space includes: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN), Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN).
The latest price target for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) was reported by JP Morgan on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LABP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.49% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is $1.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Landos Biopharma.
Landos Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Landos Biopharma.
Landos Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.