Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.

Landos Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landos Biopharma (LABP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landos Biopharma's (LABP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Landos Biopharma (LABP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) was reported by JP Morgan on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LABP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.49% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Landos Biopharma (LABP)?

A

The stock price for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is $1.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landos Biopharma (LABP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landos Biopharma.

Q

When is Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) reporting earnings?

A

Landos Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Landos Biopharma (LABP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landos Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Landos Biopharma (LABP) operate in?

A

Landos Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.