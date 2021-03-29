 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerecor Inks New Global License Agreement With Kyowa Kirin For CERC-002

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Cerecor Inc's (NASDAQ: CERC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Aevi Genomic Medicine LLC, has entered into an expanded agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: KYKOF) for exclusive worldwide rights to CERC-002 for all indications, including severe pediatric-onset inflammatory bowel disease and ARDS (including COVID-19 ARDS).

  • Under the terms of the agreement, Cerecor will receive exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the antibody for all indications worldwide, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
  • Kyowa Kirin can retain the rights in Japan and receive an up-front payment from Cerecor. It is also eligible to receive additional milestone payments and sales-based royalties, and a share of sublicensing income.
  • CERC-002 is a fully human anti-LIGHT or tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14 (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody licensed from Kyowa Kirin.
  • Price Action: CERC shares are trading 2.68% at $3.06 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KYKOF + CERC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Setback For Acadia, Lilly Forges Diabetes Antibody Treatment Collaboration, Aytu's Positive COVID-19 Data
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Cerecor Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive CERC-002 Efficacy Data In COVID-19 Study
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roxadustat Delay For FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Decision Day For KemPharm, NanoViricides Jumps On COVID-19 Drug Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: inflammatory bowel diseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com