Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Kuraray Co Ltd manufactures and sells specialty chemicals, fiber, and resin. The firm organizes itself into six segments based on product type. The Vinyl Acetate segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells plastic films and resins for use in the food packaging and electronics industries. The Isoprene segment sells isoprene chemicals, thermoplastic elastomers, and liquid rubber. The Functional Materials segment sells dental materials, while the Fibers and Textiles segment sells fibers for cement and concrete, industrial products for automobiles, and hook and loop fasteners for clothing. The other two segments are Trading, and Other. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.


Kuraray Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kuraray (KURRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuraray (OTCPK: KURRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kuraray's (KURRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuraray.

Q

What is the target price for Kuraray (KURRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuraray

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuraray (KURRY)?

A

The stock price for Kuraray (OTCPK: KURRY) is $28.45 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:17:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuraray (KURRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kuraray (OTCPK:KURRY) reporting earnings?

A

Kuraray does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuraray (KURRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuraray.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuraray (KURRY) operate in?

A

Kuraray is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.