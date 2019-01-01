Kuraray Co Ltd manufactures and sells specialty chemicals, fiber, and resin. The firm organizes itself into six segments based on product type. The Vinyl Acetate segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells plastic films and resins for use in the food packaging and electronics industries. The Isoprene segment sells isoprene chemicals, thermoplastic elastomers, and liquid rubber. The Functional Materials segment sells dental materials, while the Fibers and Textiles segment sells fibers for cement and concrete, industrial products for automobiles, and hook and loop fasteners for clothing. The other two segments are Trading, and Other. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.