Chart Industries, Calgon Carbon Ink Referral Agreement

division ChartWater and subsidiary Calgon Carbon formally revealed an agreement signed in 2021 to jointly offer drinking water systems using granular activated carbon to under-resourced rural areas. Under the terms of the agreement, Calgon Carbon will refer all communities in the U.S. requiring treatment of up to ~175 gallons per minute to ChartWater's AdEdge Water Technologies, which will source all related GAC from Calgon Carbon.

According to the U.S. EPA's Safe Drinking Water Act, there are over 140,000 small drinking water systems in the U.S.

Price Action: GTLS shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $180.70 on the last check Thursday.

