DWS Strategic Municipal
(NYSE:KSM)
9.72
0.12[1.25%]
At close: May 27
9.3929
-0.3271[-3.37%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low9.66 - 9.74
52 Week High/Low9.04 - 12.99
Open / Close9.66 / 9.74
Float / Outstanding- / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.36.2K / 27.5K
Mkt Cap108.9M
P/E12
50d Avg. Price9.7
Div / Yield0.48/5.00%
Payout Ratio67.38
EPS-
Total Float-

DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM), Dividends

DWS Strategic Municipal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DWS Strategic Municipal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.08%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DWS Strategic Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DWS Strategic Municipal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for DWS Strategic Municipal ($KSM) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM)?
A

DWS Strategic Municipal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

