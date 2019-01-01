DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM), Dividends

DWS Strategic Municipal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DWS Strategic Municipal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for DWS Strategic Municipal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.
The next dividend payout for DWS Strategic Municipal ($KSM) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) shares by May 16, 2022
The next dividend for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.04
DWS Strategic Municipal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DWS Strategic Municipal (KSM) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.