Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
114.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kore Mining Ltd is an exploration and development stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation properties in the United States and Canada. The company owns interests in the Imperial and Long Valley gold development projects, located in California, USA, as well as projects in British Columbia, Canada.

Kore Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kore Mining (KOREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kore Mining (OTCQX: KOREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kore Mining's (KOREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kore Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Kore Mining (KOREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kore Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Kore Mining (KOREF)?

A

The stock price for Kore Mining (OTCQX: KOREF) is $0.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:29:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kore Mining (KOREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kore Mining.

Q

When is Kore Mining (OTCQX:KOREF) reporting earnings?

A

Kore Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kore Mining (KOREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kore Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Kore Mining (KOREF) operate in?

A

Kore Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.