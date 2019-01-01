ñol

Wellbeing Digital
(OTCQB:KONEF)
0.0489
00
At close: May 26
0.35
0.3011[615.60%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 2.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 103.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 25.8K
Mkt Cap5.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Wellbeing Digital (OTC:KONEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wellbeing Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wellbeing Digital using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wellbeing Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wellbeing Digital (OTCQB:KONEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wellbeing Digital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wellbeing Digital (OTCQB:KONEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Wellbeing Digital

Q
What were Wellbeing Digital’s (OTCQB:KONEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wellbeing Digital

