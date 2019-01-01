QQQ
Kobe Bussan Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based company that operates through four business divisions. The Gyomu Super business, accounting for the majority of the company's revenue, is primarily in engaged in franchising supermarkets that provide merchandise produced at the company's own factories or imported from overseas. The Kobe Cook business operates through several formats, including Kobe Cook World Buffet stores, which are buffet-style restaurants; Green's K stores, which are small supermarkets offering ready-made meals; and Green's K Teppan Buffet stores, which are restaurants featuring a blend of buffet and self-cooking. The Kobe Cook Innoventure business is operated to promote restaurant business and offer food materials. The company also operates the Eco Renewable Energy business.

Kobe Bussan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kobe Bussan (KOBNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kobe Bussan (OTCPK: KOBNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kobe Bussan's (KOBNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kobe Bussan.

Q

What is the target price for Kobe Bussan (KOBNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kobe Bussan

Q

Current Stock Price for Kobe Bussan (KOBNF)?

A

The stock price for Kobe Bussan (OTCPK: KOBNF) is $

Q

Does Kobe Bussan (KOBNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kobe Bussan.

Q

When is Kobe Bussan (OTCPK:KOBNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kobe Bussan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kobe Bussan (KOBNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kobe Bussan.

Q

What sector and industry does Kobe Bussan (KOBNF) operate in?

A

Kobe Bussan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.