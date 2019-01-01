Kobe Bussan Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based company that operates through four business divisions. The Gyomu Super business, accounting for the majority of the company's revenue, is primarily in engaged in franchising supermarkets that provide merchandise produced at the company's own factories or imported from overseas. The Kobe Cook business operates through several formats, including Kobe Cook World Buffet stores, which are buffet-style restaurants; Green's K stores, which are small supermarkets offering ready-made meals; and Green's K Teppan Buffet stores, which are restaurants featuring a blend of buffet and self-cooking. The Kobe Cook Innoventure business is operated to promote restaurant business and offer food materials. The company also operates the Eco Renewable Energy business.