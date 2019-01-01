Kobe Bussan (OTC:KOBNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$96.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kobe Bussan using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Kobe Bussan Questions & Answers
When is Kobe Bussan (OTCPK:KOBNF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Kobe Bussan
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kobe Bussan (OTCPK:KOBNF)?
There are no earnings for Kobe Bussan
What were Kobe Bussan’s (OTCPK:KOBNF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Kobe Bussan
