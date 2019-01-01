Know Labs (OTC:KNWN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Know Labs
Know Labs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Know Labs (OTCQB: KNWN) was reported by Dawson James on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting KNWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 363.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Know Labs (OTCQB: KNWN) was provided by Dawson James, and Know Labs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Know Labs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Know Labs was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Know Labs (KNWN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Know Labs (KNWN) is trading at is $1.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.