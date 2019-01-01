QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.5/0.55%
52 Wk
89.84 - 115
Mkt Cap
11.8B
Payout Ratio
10.54
Open
-
P/E
20.44
EPS
1.04
Shares
131.1M
Outstanding
Kion Group is the number-two forklift truck manufacturer globally, after Toyota, and the number-one global warehouse automation equipment supplier. The Germany-headquartered company gets 70% of its revenue from the sale of new forklifts and maintenance services. Another roughly 30%, and growing portion, comes from warehouse automation equipment under the Dematic division, which caters to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and supermarkets. Kion's forklift trucks and warehouse equipment service the same end markets.

KION GROUP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KION GROUP (KNNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KION GROUP (OTCGM: KNNGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KION GROUP's (KNNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KION GROUP.

Q

What is the target price for KION GROUP (KNNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KION GROUP

Q

Current Stock Price for KION GROUP (KNNGF)?

A

The stock price for KION GROUP (OTCGM: KNNGF) is $90.0772 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:35:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KION GROUP (KNNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KION GROUP.

Q

When is KION GROUP (OTCGM:KNNGF) reporting earnings?

A

KION GROUP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KION GROUP (KNNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KION GROUP.

Q

What sector and industry does KION GROUP (KNNGF) operate in?

A

KION GROUP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.