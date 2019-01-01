ñol

KION GROUP
(OTCPK:KNNGF)
52.00
00
At close: May 17
110.00
58.00[111.54%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low47.73 - 115
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 131.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E12.43
50d Avg. Price64.91
Div / Yield1.56/3.00%
Payout Ratio10.51
EPS0.61
Total Float-

KION GROUP (OTC:KNNGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KION GROUP reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KION GROUP using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KION GROUP Questions & Answers

Q
When is KION GROUP (OTCPK:KNNGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KION GROUP

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KION GROUP (OTCPK:KNNGF)?
A

There are no earnings for KION GROUP

Q
What were KION GROUP’s (OTCPK:KNNGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KION GROUP

