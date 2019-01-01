QQQ
KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA breeds and distributes agriculture seeds internationally. The core segments of the company focus on sugarbeet, corn, cereals, and vegetables. The company works on breeding new varieties and seed multiplication to produce the best results for farmers. Plants and seeds are monitored at different stages of the lifecycle to ensure high-quality. Products, processes, and consulting are marketed to farmers as certain expertise is needed in different regions of the world. Consultants are dispersed to learn the region-specific products and help strengthen relationships with customers.

Analyst Ratings

KWS SAAT SE & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK: KNKZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KWS SAAT SE & Co's (KNKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KWS SAAT SE & Co.

Q

What is the target price for KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KWS SAAT SE & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF)?

A

The stock price for KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK: KNKZF) is $82.5 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:32:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KWS SAAT SE & Co.

Q

When is KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK:KNKZF) reporting earnings?

A

KWS SAAT SE & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KWS SAAT SE & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does KWS SAAT SE & Co (KNKZF) operate in?

A

KWS SAAT SE & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.