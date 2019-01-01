ñol

KWS SAAT SE & Co
(OTCPK:KNKZF)
73.55
00
At close: Apr 11
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low73.55 - 83.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 33M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E20.64
50d Avg. Price73.6
Div / Yield0.9/1.23%
Payout Ratio24.1
EPS6.68
Total Float-

KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTC:KNKZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KWS SAAT SE & Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$782.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KWS SAAT SE & Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KWS SAAT SE & Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK:KNKZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK:KNKZF)?
A

There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co

Q
What were KWS SAAT SE & Co’s (OTCPK:KNKZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co

