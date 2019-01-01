KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTC:KNKZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$782.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KWS SAAT SE & Co using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
KWS SAAT SE & Co Questions & Answers
When is KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK:KNKZF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KWS SAAT SE & Co (OTCPK:KNKZF)?
There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co
What were KWS SAAT SE & Co’s (OTCPK:KNKZF) revenues?
There are no earnings for KWS SAAT SE & Co
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.