QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
35.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
26M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kinetic Group Inc is the United States based full service integrated digital marketing agency. The company offers web services, including web marketing services, social and viral marketing campaigns, search engine optimization consulting, custom web design, website usability consulting and web analytics implementation. While the revenue is generated from the sale of its marketing services made directly to small and medium business customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinetic Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinetic Group (KNIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinetic Group (OTCPK: KNIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinetic Group's (KNIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinetic Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kinetic Group (KNIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinetic Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinetic Group (KNIT)?

A

The stock price for Kinetic Group (OTCPK: KNIT) is $1.35 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 16:39:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinetic Group (KNIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinetic Group.

Q

When is Kinetic Group (OTCPK:KNIT) reporting earnings?

A

Kinetic Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinetic Group (KNIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinetic Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinetic Group (KNIT) operate in?

A

Kinetic Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.