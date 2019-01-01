QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:40PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
KLDiscovery Inc is a provider of technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers solve complex data challenges. It provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation, and data recovery and management needs of its clients. The company offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. Through its Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management.

KLDiscovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KLDiscovery (KLDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KLDiscovery (OTCPK: KLDI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KLDiscovery's (KLDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KLDiscovery.

Q

What is the target price for KLDiscovery (KLDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KLDiscovery

Q

Current Stock Price for KLDiscovery (KLDI)?

A

The stock price for KLDiscovery (OTCPK: KLDI) is $7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:15:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KLDiscovery (KLDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLDiscovery.

Q

When is KLDiscovery (OTCPK:KLDI) reporting earnings?

A

KLDiscovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KLDiscovery (KLDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KLDiscovery.

Q

What sector and industry does KLDiscovery (KLDI) operate in?

A

KLDiscovery is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.