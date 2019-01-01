QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39.5K
Div / Yield
0.15/4.43%
52 Wk
2.87 - 3.62
Mkt Cap
14.4B
Payout Ratio
44
Open
-
P/E
10.27
EPS
0.19
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KPN is the incumbent telecom operator in the Netherlands. It has around 40% share of the broadband market and 20% of the postpaid mobile market, mainly competing with VodafoneZiggo (mobile and fixed) and T-Mobile Netherlands (mainly mobile). KPN is rolling out fiber to the home in the Netherlands and expects to have most of the country covered by 2025.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Koninklijke KPN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK: KKPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke KPN's (KKPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke KPN.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke KPN

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK: KKPNF) is $3.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke KPN.

Q

When is Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke KPN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke KPN.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) operate in?

A

Koninklijke KPN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.