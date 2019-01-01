ñol

Koninklijke KPN
(OTCPK:KKPNF)
3.60
-0.02[-0.55%]
At close: May 27
3.39
-0.2100[-5.83%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.55 - 3.7
52 Week High/Low2.87 - 3.89
Open / Close3.7 / 3.6
Float / Outstanding- / 4.1B
Vol / Avg.12.4K / 141K
Mkt Cap14.8B
P/E11.24
50d Avg. Price3.51
Div / Yield0.15/4.20%
Payout Ratio44
EPS0.19
Total Float-

Koninklijke KPN (OTC:KKPNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Koninklijke KPN reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$1.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Koninklijke KPN using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Koninklijke KPN Questions & Answers

Q
When is Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Koninklijke KPN

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Koninklijke KPN

Q
What were Koninklijke KPN’s (OTCPK:KKPNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Koninklijke KPN

