Kaken Pharmaceutical Co is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company organizes its segments between pharmaceutical and real estate activities. The pharmaceutical segment consists of pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and agrochemicals. In the real estate segment, the majority of revenue is generated through commercial facility rental fees. Sales in Japan constitute more than 90% of revenue. Kaken considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.