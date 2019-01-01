QQQ
Kaken Pharmaceutical Co is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company organizes its segments between pharmaceutical and real estate activities. The pharmaceutical segment consists of pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and agrochemicals. In the real estate segment, the majority of revenue is generated through commercial facility rental fees. Sales in Japan constitute more than 90% of revenue. Kaken considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK: KKPCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kaken Pharmaceutical Co's (KKPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What is the target price for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF)?

A

The stock price for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK: KKPCF) is $39.84 last updated Wed Apr 14 2021 18:52:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

When is Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:KKPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (KKPCF) operate in?

A

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.