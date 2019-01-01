ñol

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co
(OTCPK:KKPCF)
27.15
00
At close: May 25
37.6298
10.4798[38.60%]
After Hours: 12:02AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.15 - 41.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E10.3
50d Avg. Price33.5
Div / Yield1.15/4.24%
Payout Ratio22.45
EPS93.17
Total Float-

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTC:KKPCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$20.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kaken Pharmaceutical Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:KKPCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:KKPCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co

Q
What were Kaken Pharmaceutical Co’s (OTCPK:KKPCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kaken Pharmaceutical Co

