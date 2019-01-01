Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), Dividends

Kirkland's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kirkland's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on June 19, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's (KIRK). The last dividend payout was on June 19, 2015 and was $1.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's (KIRK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on June 19, 2015
Kirkland's has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kirkland's (KIRK) was $1.50 and was paid out next on June 19, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.