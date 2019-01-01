ñol

Kirkland's
(NASDAQ:KIRK)
6.78
0.15[2.26%]
At close: May 27
6.78
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.41 - 6.87
52 Week High/Low5.94 - 28
Open / Close6.59 / 6.78
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 12.7M
Vol / Avg.371.7K / 352.6K
Mkt Cap86.3M
P/E4.39
50d Avg. Price8.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.97
Total Float10.1M

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), Dividends

Kirkland's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kirkland's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 5, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kirkland's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kirkland's (KIRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on June 19, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Kirkland's (KIRK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's (KIRK). The last dividend payout was on June 19, 2015 and was $1.50

Q
How much per share is the next Kirkland's (KIRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kirkland's (KIRK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on June 19, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK)?
A

Kirkland's has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kirkland's (KIRK) was $1.50 and was paid out next on June 19, 2015.

