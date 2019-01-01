QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/75.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
15.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
261.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:05PM
Kiaro Holdings Corp is engaged in the cannabis business. The company's operating segments are wholesale cannabis business and retail cannabis stores. It generates a majority of its revenue from the retail cannabis business segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kiaro Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiaro Holdings (KIARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiaro Holdings (OTCPK: KIARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiaro Holdings's (KIARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiaro Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Kiaro Holdings (KIARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiaro Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiaro Holdings (KIARF)?

A

The stock price for Kiaro Holdings (OTCPK: KIARF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:19:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiaro Holdings (KIARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiaro Holdings.

Q

When is Kiaro Holdings (OTCPK:KIARF) reporting earnings?

A

Kiaro Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiaro Holdings (KIARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiaro Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiaro Holdings (KIARF) operate in?

A

Kiaro Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.