Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Kiaro, Sanctuary Medicinals, Collective Cannabis

Kiaro Holdings Opens New Store In Kelowna, 16th Nationwide

Cannabis retailer Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO) (OTC:KIARF) opened a new store in January 2022.

The new shop, located at 1650 Pandosy Street in Kelowna, British Columbia, was opened to the public on December 31, 2021.

With the addition of the Kelowna Store, the company's retail footprint grew to 16 retail locations under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners across Canada, which accompanies its wholesale distribution business in Saskatchewan and multi-jurisdictional e-commerce business. In addition, it's the 6th store in the province.

Kiaro is now positioned as the largest public cannabis retailer in British Columbia. Kiaro expects to continue its expansion plans throughout 2022 in highly profitable geographies.

"We have grown tremendously since 2021, and Kiaro is well positioned with a formidable footprint in not only BC but Canada as a whole," Daniel Petrov, the company's CEO, said. "We are committed towards our goal and approach of continued expansion through organic and inorganic means. We are aiming to get this location to generate positive EBITDA within three months of opening. Kiaro shareholders can expect further announcements in the coming weeks."

Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Sixth Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Sanctuary Medicinals recently opened its sixth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida last week.

Located at 1352 Main Street in Dunedin, the 2,300 square-foot dispensary is in a prime location in the downtown area.

The Dunedin location will also be Sanctuary's first medical dispensary to offer a drive-thru lane, creating added convenience for patients.

"We're excited to introduce Sanctuary to the Dunedin community and look forward to creating a positive impact here," Jason Sidman, the company's CEO said.

COO Bill Dewar said the "addition of a drive-thru at our Dunedin location – a Sanctuary first – creates a better experience for our patients."

Dunedin joins the St. Petersburg dispensary as the second Sanctuary location on Florida's Gulf Coast, with more locations coming both to the region and across the state throughout the year.

Collective Cannabis Opens First Retail Locations In Billerica And Littleton

Collective Cannabis is opening doors at its stores in Billerica and Littleton on Saturday, March 5, The Sun reported.

The shop in Billerica, spacious with high ceilings, green walls and a neon mural of a cannabis plant, includes display cases to show products and eight point-of-sale machines.

"Our idea is to give people a place where they know what to expect," CEO David Giannetta said. "A lot of people come in totally overwhelmed. We're hoping to solve all that."

The Littleton location is also spacious but designed with a more "speakeasy" feel because the shop floor is 4 feet below grade and customers walk in on a downward-sloping ramp.

Collective Cannabis will offer products from nearly 20 suppliers both locally and around the country.

Currently, the company carries 47 different strains of marijuana and 44 different pre-rolled joints and non-cannabis products like pipes and vapes. Giannetta revealed the goal is to offer 260 different products.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder on Unsplash