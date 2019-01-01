QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
186.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Pangolin Diamonds Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Botswana, Africa. The business activity of the group functions through the diamond exploration and evaluation segment. It holds an interest in projects such as Malatswae, Moenyenana, and Motloutse diamond projects among others.

Pangolin Diamonds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pangolin Diamonds (OTCPK: KGHZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pangolin Diamonds's (KGHZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pangolin Diamonds.

Q

What is the target price for Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pangolin Diamonds

Q

Current Stock Price for Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF)?

A

The stock price for Pangolin Diamonds (OTCPK: KGHZF) is $0.014 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pangolin Diamonds.

Q

When is Pangolin Diamonds (OTCPK:KGHZF) reporting earnings?

A

Pangolin Diamonds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pangolin Diamonds.

Q

What sector and industry does Pangolin Diamonds (KGHZF) operate in?

A

Pangolin Diamonds is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.