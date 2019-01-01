QQQ
KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in copper ore mining and copper production primarily in South-Western Poland. The company also produces precious metals such as silver, which is typically used for coins, jewellery, photography products and industrial purposes. The bulk of group revenue is generated through copper sales, and the remainder is primarily through sales of silver, while a minor portion is generated through production of gold, salt and casting of light metals. The materials are sold domestically, and exported to Germany, China, the U.S., the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, among many other European nations. KGHM Polska Miedz SA is also involved in construction and engineering, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bipromet SA.

KGHM Polska Miedz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK: KGHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KGHM Polska Miedz's (KGHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KGHM Polska Miedz.

Q

What is the target price for KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KGHM Polska Miedz

Q

Current Stock Price for KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF)?

A

The stock price for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK: KGHPF) is $33.88 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:24:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KGHM Polska Miedz.

Q

When is KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF) reporting earnings?

A

KGHM Polska Miedz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KGHM Polska Miedz.

Q

What sector and industry does KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) operate in?

A

KGHM Polska Miedz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.