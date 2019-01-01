KGHM Polska Miedz (OTC:KGHPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KGHM Polska Miedz using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
KGHM Polska Miedz Questions & Answers
When is KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF)?
There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz
What were KGHM Polska Miedz’s (OTCPK:KGHPF) revenues?
There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.