ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KGHM Polska Miedz
(OTCPK:KGHPF)
34.00
00
Last update: 10:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.6 - 54.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 200M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E4.36
50d Avg. Price40.72
Div / Yield0.68/2.01%
Payout Ratio4.48
EPS9.5
Total Float-

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTC:KGHPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KGHM Polska Miedz reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KGHM Polska Miedz using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KGHM Polska Miedz Questions & Answers

Q
When is KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCPK:KGHPF)?
A

There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz

Q
What were KGHM Polska Miedz’s (OTCPK:KGHPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KGHM Polska Miedz

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.