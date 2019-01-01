Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd provides enterprise management software, primarily to the Asia-Pacific market. Kingdee Enterprise Application Suite and Kingdee K/3 are the firm's flagship enterprise resource planning software targeted toward large enterprises and small to midsize enterprises, respectively. It delivers financial, human resources, and customer-relationship management capabilities, among others. Kingdee also provides training, consultation, and implementation services to help clients better understand the systems. Its segments include Cloud services business; ERP business; and Investment properties operating business. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Cloud services business segment. Its Softwares mainly include Kingdee EAS, Kingdee K/3 WISE and KIS.