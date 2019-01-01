QQQ
Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd provides enterprise management software, primarily to the Asia-Pacific market. Kingdee Enterprise Application Suite and Kingdee K/3 are the firm's flagship enterprise resource planning software targeted toward large enterprises and small to midsize enterprises, respectively. It delivers financial, human resources, and customer-relationship management capabilities, among others. Kingdee also provides training, consultation, and implementation services to help clients better understand the systems. Its segments include Cloud services business; ERP business; and Investment properties operating business. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Cloud services business segment. Its Softwares mainly include Kingdee EAS, Kingdee K/3 WISE and KIS.

Kingdee Intl Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingdee Intl Software (OTCPK: KGDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingdee Intl Software's (KGDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingdee Intl Software.

Q

What is the target price for Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingdee Intl Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF)?

A

The stock price for Kingdee Intl Software (OTCPK: KGDEF) is $2.6 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:11:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingdee Intl Software.

Q

When is Kingdee Intl Software (OTCPK:KGDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingdee Intl Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingdee Intl Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingdee Intl Software (KGDEF) operate in?

A

Kingdee Intl Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.