QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kingdee Intl Software Gr
(OTCPK:KGDEF)
1.7628
-0.11[-5.87%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.76 - 1.76
52 Week High/Low1.69 - 3.8
Open / Close1.76 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.5B
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 10.5K
Mkt Cap6.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Kingdee Intl Software Gr (OTC:KGDEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kingdee Intl Software Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kingdee Intl Software Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Kingdee Intl Software Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kingdee Intl Software Gr (OTCPK:KGDEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kingdee Intl Software Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kingdee Intl Software Gr (OTCPK:KGDEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kingdee Intl Software Gr

Q
What were Kingdee Intl Software Gr’s (OTCPK:KGDEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kingdee Intl Software Gr

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.