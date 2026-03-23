Veteran trader Peter Brandt is flagging a highly unusual technical signal in gold he calls the "Nine Red Birds" pattern, hinting that the latest bout of selling may be nearing exhaustion and that a reversal could be forming.​

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What Are ‘Nine Red Birds'?

In a social media post on Sunday, Brandt pointed to the Nine Red Birds pattern on the daily chart for gold futures contracts.

Brandt's "Nine Red Birds" label refers to a sequence of nine consecutive daily declines on a candlestick chart, where each session prints a red candle and pushes the trend sharply lower.

He noted that over more than 50 years of futures trading, he has seen this configuration only a handful of times, underscoring how rare the setup is.

The pattern itself is not a classic textbook formation such as a head-and-shoulders or a wedge, but rather an empirical exhaustion signal derived from his long trading history.​

Why It Matters For Gold

This string of "red birds" reflects capitulation-style selling pressure, with weak longs flushed out and late shorts piling in just as downside momentum becomes stretched.

In Brandt's prior work on gold, he has emphasized that the metal is a "technically honest market," where extended moves often resolve through sharp mean reversion once positioning and sentiment reach extremes.

If the current slide fits that template, the nine red bird could be a precursor to a tradable bounce or even the start of a more durable bottoming process.

Reversal Odds – And Caveats

Brandt frames the pattern as a warning that the move may be overextended. It’s not a guarantee that the exact low is in.

A reversal signal would still need confirmation, typically via a strong bullish candle, a close back above a short-term moving average, or a failed breakdown that traps new shorts.

Traders watching this setup will focus on follow‑through in the coming sessions: stabilization after the ninth red candle, shrinking downside momentum and any evidence that dip‑buyers are stepping back into the gold market.​

How To Trade It

For traders looking to express a view around this potential exhaustion signal in gold, the most direct way is via bullion-linked products like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) , which closely track spot prices.

The chart below shows recent price action for the GLD:

For higher beta to any upside reversal, many will also watch miner-focused ETFs such as VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) , which holds large and mid-cap gold producers and tends to amplify moves in the underlying metal.

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