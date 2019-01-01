ñol

Kentucky First Federal
(NASDAQ:KFFB)
7.25
0.12[1.68%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.25 - 7.25
52 Week High/Low6.9 - 8
Open / Close7.25 / -
Float / Outstanding3.1M / 8.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.5K
Mkt Cap59.6M
P/E28.52
50d Avg. Price7.31
Div / Yield0.4/5.61%
Payout Ratio160
EPS0.04
Total Float3.1M

Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB), Dividends

Kentucky First Federal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kentucky First Federal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.42%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kentucky First Federal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kentucky First Federal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kentucky First Federal (KFFB). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kentucky First Federal (KFFB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB)?
A

Kentucky First Federal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

