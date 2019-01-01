|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KDDI.
There is no analysis for KDDI
The stock price for KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIF) is $33.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:14:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for KDDI.
KDDI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KDDI.
KDDI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.