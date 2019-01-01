QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
1.19/3.59%
52 Wk
23.78 - 35.28
Mkt Cap
73.5B
Payout Ratio
20.59
Open
-
P/E
13.06
EPS
86.24
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KDDI is Japan's second-largest wireless operator (31% market share), the largest pay-TV operator (53% market share) and the second-largest provider of fibre-to-the-home broadband (12% market share). It has grown through acquisition and is focusing on increasing the number of customers who subscribe to more than one telecommunication service. It is also looking to grow its Life Design business which includes commerce, energy, and finance and had over 18 million IOT connections by the end of March 2021.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KDDI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KDDI (KDDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KDDI's (KDDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KDDI.

Q

What is the target price for KDDI (KDDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KDDI

Q

Current Stock Price for KDDI (KDDIF)?

A

The stock price for KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIF) is $33.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:14:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KDDI (KDDIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KDDI.

Q

When is KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIF) reporting earnings?

A

KDDI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KDDI (KDDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KDDI.

Q

What sector and industry does KDDI (KDDIF) operate in?

A

KDDI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.