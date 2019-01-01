QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.1K
Div / Yield
0.14/2.91%
52 Wk
4.34 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
16.29
Open
-
P/E
4.89
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Kingboard Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company in China. It operates in six segments: manufacture and sale of laminates; manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards; manufacture and sale of chemicals; sales and rental of properties; investments; and others including service income, manufacture, and sale of magnetic products and hotel business. The company's products include Tar, coke, methanol, benzene, acetic acid, glass epoxy laminate, paper laminate, single and double-sided printed circuit boards and others. Geographically, it has operations in China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Europe, and America, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Kingboard Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingboard Hldgs (OTCPK: KBDCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kingboard Hldgs's (KBDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingboard Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingboard Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF)?

A

The stock price for Kingboard Hldgs (OTCPK: KBDCF) is $4.93 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:55:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingboard Hldgs.

Q

When is Kingboard Hldgs (OTCPK:KBDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingboard Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingboard Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingboard Hldgs (KBDCF) operate in?

A

Kingboard Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.