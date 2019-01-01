KBC Group (OTC:KBCSY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.600
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KBC Group using advanced sorting and filters.
KBC Group Questions & Answers
When is KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) reporting earnings?
KBC Group (KBCSY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were KBC Group’s (OTCPK:KBCSY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
