ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kaman
(NYSE:KAMN)
36.42
0.58[1.62%]
Last update: 12:33PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.75 - 36.44
52 Week High/Low32.31 - 57.36
Open / Close36.02 / -
Float / Outstanding17M / 28M
Vol / Avg.20.5K / 190K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E25.24
50d Avg. Price39.81
Div / Yield0.8/2.23%
Payout Ratio56.34
EPS0.14
Total Float17M

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kaman reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$158M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$158M

Earnings Recap

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaman beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $10.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaman's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.51 0.36 0.18 0.58
EPS Actual 0.60 0.56 0.29 0.41
Revenue Estimate 187.57M 178.15M 172.82M 206.22M
Revenue Actual 179.84M 182.39M 171.62M 185.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kaman using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kaman Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) reporting earnings?
A

Kaman (KAMN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Q
What were Kaman’s (NYSE:KAMN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $449M, which missed the estimate of $469.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.