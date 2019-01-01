QQQ
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA is a coal producer, based in Poland, and it is one of the major producers within the European Union. The company predominantly produces hard coking coal which is an essential component in the production of steel, and in its coking plants, the company processes approximately half of the coking coal it produces. Additionally, the company is engaged in natural gas mining and generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's products are sold domestically as well as to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

Jastrzebska Spolka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jastrzebska Spolka (OTCPK: JSZWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jastrzebska Spolka's (JSZWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jastrzebska Spolka.

Q

What is the target price for Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jastrzebska Spolka

Q

Current Stock Price for Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF)?

A

The stock price for Jastrzebska Spolka (OTCPK: JSZWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jastrzebska Spolka.

Q

When is Jastrzebska Spolka (OTCPK:JSZWF) reporting earnings?

A

Jastrzebska Spolka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jastrzebska Spolka.

Q

What sector and industry does Jastrzebska Spolka (JSZWF) operate in?

A

Jastrzebska Spolka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.