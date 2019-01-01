Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA is a coal producer, based in Poland, and it is one of the major producers within the European Union. The company predominantly produces hard coking coal which is an essential component in the production of steel, and in its coking plants, the company processes approximately half of the coking coal it produces. Additionally, the company is engaged in natural gas mining and generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's products are sold domestically as well as to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.