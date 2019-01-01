Jastrzebska Spolka (OTC:JSZWF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jastrzebska Spolka using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Jastrzebska Spolka Questions & Answers
When is Jastrzebska Spolka (OTCPK:JSZWF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Jastrzebska Spolka
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jastrzebska Spolka (OTCPK:JSZWF)?
There are no earnings for Jastrzebska Spolka
What were Jastrzebska Spolka’s (OTCPK:JSZWF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Jastrzebska Spolka
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.