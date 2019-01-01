Jones Soda (OTC:JSDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$4.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jones Soda using advanced sorting and filters.
Jones Soda Questions & Answers
When is Jones Soda (OTCQB:JSDA) reporting earnings?
Jones Soda (JSDA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jones Soda (OTCQB:JSDA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jones Soda’s (OTCQB:JSDA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.